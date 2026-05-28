Metro Atlanta man sentenced in $441K COVID relief fraud scheme

DENVER, Colo. — A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to years in federal prison after admitting to fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars through COVID-19 relief programs, according to federal prosecutors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Brian Graham, 49, of Lithia Springs, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Graham was also ordered to pay $441,546.87 in restitution and forfeiture after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents and the plea agreement, Graham submitted fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans between April 2020 and August 2021 on behalf of several businesses he controlled.

Federal prosecutors said Graham falsely claimed information, including the number of employees, gross revenues, payroll figures, and cost of goods sold, to secure pandemic relief funds.

Officials said Graham certified the information in the applications was truthful and that the money would be used for payroll and other approved business expenses. Instead, prosecutors say he used most of the funds for personal benefit.

“A fraud on the federal government is a fraud on the American taxpayer,” said United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly in a statement. “I am proud that our office continues to seek out and prosecute these greed-driven criminals who choose to benefit from funds meant to help their fellow Americans in a time of need.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group