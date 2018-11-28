0 Classmates mourn teen who died in crash near high school; 3 others hurt

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Grief counselors will meet with students at a Cherokee County high school Wednesday following the sudden death of a classmate.

Stephen “Stevie” Smith, 17, was a passenger in a car that ran off the road at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He died and three of his classmates from Creekview High School in Canton who were also in the car were hurt, two of them seriously.

The crash happened on Orange Mill Road in Canton, which authorities pointed out has many curves.

It happened less a mile from Creekview High School in Canton.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, authorities said.

A Cherokee sheriff’s official told Channel 2’s Tom Regan on Wednesday that a blood sample was drawn from the 17-year-old driver of the car.

“There's a large embankment and trees off to the side, and the car went off the road and struck a tree.There was small fire with the accident as well,” Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.

The driver of the car was treated and released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Baker said.

A 17-year-old backseat passenger was still at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital at noon Wednesday, being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

A 15-year-old back-seat passenger from Canton was treated and released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Tuesday night.

Investigators have not ruled on the exact cause of the crash, but say speed played a factor.

