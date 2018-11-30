0 Massive earthquake crumbles roads, tsunami warning in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Ak. - A massive earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska crumbled major highways and damaged buildings.

The 7.0 magnitude quake shook the city just after 8:30 a.m. local time.

Seismograph at @GeorgiaTech picked up the massive 7.0 earthquake in Alaska. You can see the huge spike toward the last third of this graph! @wsbtv #AnchorageEarthquake pic.twitter.com/SnFCLtmcrP — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) November 30, 2018

A tsunami warning was issued for some coastal areas and traffic was building as people tried to move to higher ground. The warning has since been canceled.

Power was knocked out to much of the state's largest city.

Gov. Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster and said his office has been in touch with the White House.

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster & I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel & I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe. — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) November 30, 2018

Students just starting their school days dove under desks and chairs.

Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted that her family "is intact -- house is not."

There have been no reports yet of injuries, through crews are still working to get to some of the most affected areas.

🙏🏼 for Alaska. Our family is intact - house is not... I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) November 30, 2018

The sun is just rising in Alaska and images are just starting to emerge of the damage:

This is the only highway from Anchorage to Wasilla/Palmer and the rest of north and eas Alaska after this morning's earthquake pic.twitter.com/5gLk7qcRd3 — Gerry Breshears (@gbreshears) November 30, 2018

7.2 earthquake here in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a video my dad took from the Minnesota exit ramp from international. 😰😰 pic.twitter.com/1yOGj3yz9q — sarah m (@sarahh_mars) November 30, 2018

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

Footage from Snapchat maps on the earthquake in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5TPoHfpT7N — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

Oh my god this is Vine road. That earthquake was a real one. Stay safe anchorage fam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ax8v6VzcIA — 2natez (@natethegreat118) November 30, 2018

Collapsed exit in Anchorage, Alaska, after the earthquake via Dillon Vought https://t.co/mc66WrJz2I



Ongoing updates from @weatherchannel here:https://t.co/oZLHc2Xz8h pic.twitter.com/4ztNRShw20 — Eric Zerkel (@EricZerkel) November 30, 2018

Ceiling is falling down pic.twitter.com/ZPY6fhEPrp — Chase (@Chase_AK) November 30, 2018

The northbound onramp for International Airport Rd. at Minnesota Blvd. collapsed Friday morning during the earthquake. https://t.co/vznBt6ZtF6 pic.twitter.com/FzMWpETXb4 — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) November 30, 2018

