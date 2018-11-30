  • Massive earthquake crumbles roads, tsunami warning in Alaska

    Updated:

    ANCHORAGE, Ak. - A massive earthquake near Anchorage, Alaska crumbled major highways and damaged buildings.

    The 7.0 magnitude quake shook the city just after 8:30 a.m. local time. 

    A tsunami warning was issued for some coastal areas and traffic was building as people tried to move to higher ground. The warning has since been canceled.

    Power was knocked out to much of the state's largest city. 

    Gov. Bill Walker has issued a declaration of disaster and said his office has been in touch with the White House. 

    Students just starting their school days dove under desks and chairs. 

    Former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin tweeted that her family "is intact -- house is not."

    There have been no reports yet of injuries, through crews are still working to get to some of the most affected areas. 

    The sun is just rising in Alaska and images are just starting to emerge of the damage:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories