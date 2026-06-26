MARTA reports 1.7 million riders during World Cup festivities in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says it has moved 1.7 million people to World Cup festivities since events began June 11.

This includes four World Cup matches, nine FIFA Fan Festivals, and other World Cup-related events and festivities. —

Busy days for MARTA

The busiest day was June 24, for the Morocco vs. Haiti match. MARTA said it transported about 2.3 times the number of riders seen on a typical weekday, about 220,000 rail customers.

MARTA ambassadors have worked close to 4,000 shifts.

Helping ambassadors, who work 12-hour shifts, are about 100 volunteers who provide “personalized navigation assistance in multiple languages.”

MARTA boosts patrol amid safety questions

Hundreds of MARTA police officers, along with Denver transit law enforcement support, have increased patrols systemwide.

MARTA faced questions about security and a federal investigation after violence abroad its trains.

This included the stabbing death of a woman on a train at Oakland City Stion and the shooting of a 17-year-old at Midtown Station.

In response, as Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month, MARTA boosted law enforcement patrols.

“Officers are working 10- to 12-hour shifts, six days a week patrolling trains, stations, buses, bus transfer hubs, and parking lots. ... Sworn MPD officers on desk duty have been reassigned to patrol trains and station platforms,” MARTA said.

MARTA is also using more than 12,000 cameras monitored by officers in the Real Time Crime Center. Officers are using technology to quickly identify criminals. They are also stationed in the Mobile Command Vehicle positioned at key locations throughout the city.

MARTA said it also has an Emergency Operations Center activated and staffed with key personnel to respond to situations quickly.

What riders should know

To keep up with rider demand on event days, MARTA said its trains are scheduled to arrive every five minutes, as well as shuttle trains from Atlanta Stadium.

About 30 buses are part of rapid response fleet, including vans positioned at five strategic stations, in case of rail service disruptions.

MARTA encourages customers to use downtown Atlanta rail stations near the stadium and entertainment district, including SEC District, Vine City, Five Points, Peachtree Center and Garnett.

Riders can use the new MARTA app or call 404-848-4911 to report issues or suspicious behavior.

Those who use MARTA are reminded a code of conduct is enforced, which includes a number of prohibitions:

No alcohol or open containers.

No open food.

No smoking, vaping or use of e-cigarettes.

No loud music that disturbs others.

No soliciting, littering, spitting, or relieving yourself.

No fireworks, smoke bombs, or pyrotechnics of any kind.

No projectiles that could cause harm or compromise public safety.

No vandalism of MARTA property. Damaging fare gates is a felony offense and violators will be prosecuted.

No violent, threatening, or rude behavior.

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