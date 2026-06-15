17-year-old studying for SAT when shot on MARTA train

ATLANTA — A high school student says he was on a MARTA train studying for the SAT when a man shot him multiple times.

J’von Easterling, 17 years old, is now in the hospital recovering.

His principal says a bag he just bought may have saved him, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Arthur Washington also told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that J’Von is a stellar student scholar.

“Aww, man. J’Von is that guy,” he said.

When you step inside KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in northwest Atlanta, it won’t take long to find evidence of J’Von’s academic success.

“So, J’von is located right here on our KIPP Atlanta Collegiate scholar of distinction wall,” Washington pointed out.

The teen is on the wall because of his high test scores.

“He’s sitting at over 4.0 GPA,” the principal said.

J’Von is in student government, he’s a 3-time state track champion and he’s a dual enrollment student.

“He’s a part of part of Georgia Tech Project Engages,” Washington said.

J’Von had left that science and engineering program at Georgia Tech on June 5.

That’s when police say 42-year-old Anthony Gresham shot him in the hand and in the leg as he sat on a MARTA train at the Midtown Station.

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