Woman says popular oil change business destroyed her engine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County woman says her engine seized in a busy intersection just minutes after a routine oil change.

Regina Lee had just left a Take 5 Oil Change location in Lithia Springs in March.

“As soon as the sensor came on, probably a minute or two later, the engine locked and it didn’t give me any room to do anything,” Lee said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Take 5’s own inspection showed a problem tied to the oil change caused the engine damage.

“The inspection showed that the oil drain plug had leaked, so all the oil had leaked right back out that they just put in,” Lee said.

The engine is now a total loss.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates has reported similar cases involving Take 5 locations over the past two years.

Ben Brown’s Jeep suffered $13,000 in damage.

“Opened up the oil reservoir and smoke was coming out of it,” Brown said.

Robin Porterfield, said she was told she voided her warranty when she tried to add more oil to her car to get it back to Take 5 for an inspection.

“It was like a domino effect. I lost my job. I couldn’t get to work,” Porterfield said.

MORE FROM CHANNEL 2 INVESTIGATES:

BMW estimates it will cost about $20,000 to replace the engine in Lee’s vehicle. Lee says Take 5 has offered to pay only roughly half that amount and install a used engine.

“That would be with a used part, a used engine, and then also no type of warranty on the labor or parts,” Lee said.

A review from the Jacksonville, Florida Inspector General found that from July 2021 through August 2023, there were 45 complaints from sheriff’s officers who attributed vehicle problems to substandard work performed by Take 5.

“Sometimes the fast route isn’t always the best route, for sure,” Lee said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Take 5 about Lee’s case and received a statement that read:

“At Take 5 Oil Change, customer satisfaction is our highest priority, and we take all customer concerns and claims very seriously. We will work directly with the franchise location regarding the outstanding concerns and remain committed to maintaining open communication throughout the process. While these reviews can take time to ensure all relevant information is carefully evaluated, our goal is always to reach a fair and timely resolution.”

Lee says the BMW is part of her private rental car business, and every day it’s off the road, she’s losing money.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group