5-year-old metro Atlanta twins found unresponsive in pool were ‘brightest little lights’

ATLANTA — Two 5-year-old twin girls from Atlanta who died in an apparent drowning in a pool in Florida have been identified.

Family have identified the girls as Paisley and Parker.

They described the girls as “the brightest little lights this world has ever known.”

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The family says Paisley and Parker were inseparable, playful, loving and curious above all else.

The girls and their family were at a rental home in Osceola County, Florida that they had rented off VRBO. They were both found unresponsive in the pool and airlifted to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“If you knew these girls, you knew they came as a pair,” they wrote in an online fundraiser. “To know Paisley and Parker was to love them.”

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Loved ones started a GoFundMe campaign to help the girls’ mother “in the hardest season she will ever face.”

You can click here to donate.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says their deaths are still under investigation.

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