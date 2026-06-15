Georgia Sheriff facing DUI charges to return to duty

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is expected to return to duty on Tuesday.

His attorney confirmed he’d be back at the department Tuesday when the suspension ends.

Sheriff Couch is currently finishing a suspension, extended by Gov. Brian Kemp in May after a February arrest for driving under the influence.

The suspension was originally supposed to last 60 days but the Hall County Sheriff’s suspension was extended after he was arrested again in nearby Dawson County, accused of violating the terms of his bond.

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In recent court hearings, Sheriff Couch’s attorney Blake Poole has pushed a judge to rule evidence collected by state troopers during the February incident be tossed.

“Sheriff Couch is fit for duty and eager to get back to work for the people of Hall County. He has used this time away from the office to reflect on his commitment to public service and to the community he has dedicated his career to protecting,” Poole said in a statement.

With the extended suspension ending, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Couch is expected back on duty this week.

“Our understanding is that he will report to the office tomorrow, June 16,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A ruling by a Hall County judge on the admission or removal of evidence for the sheriff’s DUI trial has not been handed down yet.

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