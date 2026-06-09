Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch appears in court on DUI charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch is in court on Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing for driving under the influence charges.

Couch, who is currently serving a suspension, was arrested in February after he was accused of DUI in his county-issued vehicle. The Georgia State Patrol report listed Couch’s blood alcohol level as 0.212%. The legal limit in Georgia is 0.08%.

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Ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Couch’s attorney filed a motion to have evidence suppressed from his arrest claiming a search of his vehicle was “warrantless and nonconsensual.”

The prosecution responded with documentation that Couch had been hospitalized the day before his arrest with a “potentially fatal level” of alcohol.

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