Scattered storms Saturday, hotter temperatures ahead

ATLANTA — Keep your umbrellas handy as storm chances continue this weekend.

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Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a few isolated storms remain possible Sunday as temperatures begin to climb, with highs approaching 90 degrees.

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Deon says it will be mainly dry early next week, while summer heat makes a comeback. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid-90s through midweek.

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