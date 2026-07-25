Scattered storms Saturday, hotter temperatures ahead

ATLANTA — Keep your umbrellas handy as storm chances continue this weekend.
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Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a few isolated storms remain possible Sunday as temperatures begin to climb, with highs approaching 90 degrees.
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Deon says it will be mainly dry early next week, while summer heat makes a comeback. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid-90s through midweek.
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