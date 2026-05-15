Hall County sheriff’s suspension extended following February DUI arrest

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday extended the suspension of Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch for an additional 30 days.

The governor initially suspended the sheriff for 60 days back in March after Couch’s driving under the influence arrest. This suspension was set to expire May 16.

Couch was arrested on the morning of Feb. 27 at his home on charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container violations while he drove a county vehicle, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Major Chris Matthews is serving as interim sheriff during Couch’s suspension period.

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