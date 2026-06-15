1 dead in I-75 crash in Atlanta; all lanes shut down

One person has died after a crash involving a pickup truck and car on Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Central Avenue exit in southeast Atlanta.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the investigation for Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Lanes have been closed for at least three hours.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirms one person died at the scene and a second person was injured. AFR did not release the second person’s condition.

The person killed in the crash has not been identified yet. The cause remains under investigation.

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