Shooting as police, SWAT serve warrant at metro Atlanta home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Shots were fired when police, including SWAT, executed a search and arrest warrant for two suspects at a home Friday morning.

Henry County police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that one of the suspects was shot at King Mill Road and taken to the hospital.

They are investigating to find out who fired the shots.

GBI is investigating and has been contacted for more information.

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