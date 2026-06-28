Another insurance company to lower rates in Georgia, save residents $33 million

ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire announced another insurance company was lowering its rates, with savings expected in the millions across the state.

The commissioner’s office announced Friday that USAA would lower its auto insurance rates across its group of companies, delivering savings to more than 200,000 Georgians.

“These continued reductions demonstrate that Georgia’s insurance market is becoming more competitive and increasingly responsive to consumers,” Insurance Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. “Our office remains committed to promoting affordability, transparency, and stability for Georgia families, and announcements like this reflect the progress we are making.”

The company will lower rates, on average, by 4.7% at Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, 4.5% for USAA Casualty Insurance Company and 2.4% for USAA General Indemnity Company.

State officials said the overall 2.6% reduction would be $33.2 million cheaper for premium rates for customers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group