Police investigating shooting at metro Atlanta apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police officers are investigating a non-fatal shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

A possible suspect is already in custody and witnesses at an apartment complex on Wood Terrace Circle shared video of him being taken into custody by police with Channel 2 Action News.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spoke to witnesses, who said a woman was shot.

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While police confirmed there was someone in custody, officers did not say if he was the suspected shooter. The DeKalb County Police Department said it is still interviewing witnesses about the situation.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News by neighbors at the complex show the moments police took someone, who is still unidentified, into custody.

More video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the moments when the victim was taken out of the apartment for medical treatment before being taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn more.

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