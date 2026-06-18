MARTA responds to federal investigation

On June 3, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy informed MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt that the federal government was launching an investigation into MARTA.

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The investigation was prompted by concerns about safety, security and spending prompted by a recent string of violent, public attacks involving MARTA, including the stabbing of 66-year-old Margaret Sams-Swan.

Hunt released a responding statement on Wednesday night that outlined the measures taken to address public safety concerns, including increasing the police force, enhancing security infrastructure, and investing in technology.

The statement reads that MARTA has reduced violent and property crimes by 45% since 2020 and plans to further reduce overall crime by an additional 8% compared to 2025.

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“While there is always more work to do, the data demonstrates that our investments in policing, prevention, and security are helping us maintain a safe transit environment for the millions of customers who rely on MARTA each year,” Hurt wrote.

The authority also listed additional security measures for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including activation of the Emergency Operations Center, launching a Cybersecurity Operations Center, and deploying Transit Ambassadors to assist with safety.

In the statement, MARTA requested that the General Assembly consider legislation to ban weapons on MARTA for non-law enforcement.

To prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it received $10.9 million in one-time federal grants and is adding its own funding to improve safety, police operations, and transit reliability.

Beyond World Cup funding, MARTA also received millions more in federal grants for safety, security, and cybersecurity, with safety and security budgets of $113.8 million in fiscal year 2026 and $147.2 million in fiscal year 2027, including a new fare collection system

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