Family’s minivan crashes on Georgia highway. 9-year-old, 13-year-old didn’t survive

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Two children died on Sunday after their family’s minivan crashed into a pickup truck on a Georgia highway.

A family obituary identified the victims as 13-year-old and 9-year-old sister and brother from Carroll County.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic passing of beloved sister and brother, Ava Olivia Derbecker and Faris Vincent Derbecker, whose lives were cut far too short,” the obituary read.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It happened along Georgia Hwy 83 and Sandy Creek Road in Morgan County.

Troopers say the siblings’ mother, Victoria, was driving the family’s Honda Odyssey minivan when she turned into the path of a Dodge Ram and hit the truck’s passenger side. The impact sent the family’s minivan off the road, where it crashed into a power box and utility pole.

Georgia State Patrol says the 13-year-old and 9-year-old didn’t survive the crash. Four other people were injured. GSP has not said what caused Victoria Derbecker to turn in the truck’s path.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both Ava and Faris loved playing soccer. The Georgia Storm Soccer Academy in Carrollton paid tribute to the siblings on social media.

“There are no words that can express the sorrow we feel. Ava and Faris were more than athletes- they were teammates, friends, and bright lights within our club. Their kindness, joy, and love for the game touched everyone around them and will never be forgotten.”

A memorial service will be held on Monday. The family requests donations be made in the children’s name to Community Foundation of West Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group