VIDEO: Cherokee Co. deputy’s split-second decision prevents crash during driver’s medical emergency

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff’s sergeant is being credited with preventing what could have been a serious crash after encountering a driver suffering from a medical emergency.

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The sheriff’s office shared video of the May 5 incident, which happened when the sergeant came across a stalled vehicle on the roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sergeant then observed the driver cross the center line and enter the path of oncoming traffic.

To prevent a potential collision with other motorists, the sergeant maneuvered his patrol vehicle into the vehicle’s path. The driver ultimately hit the patrol car instead of an oncoming civilian vehicle.

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Authorities said the driver was experiencing a medical episode at the time of the crash.

The driver received medical attention following the incident, and no information about their condition has been released.

The sheriff’s office said the incident serves as a reminder that medical emergencies can occur behind the wheel without warning.

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