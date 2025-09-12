MARTA announces executive staff restructuring ‘to rebuild public trust’

ATLANTA — MARTA interim general manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt has announced a leadership restructuring he says is aimed at enhancing operational safety, reliability and project delivery.

The restructuring includes key appointments and changes within MARTA’s leadership team.

Rhonda Allen, previously the chief customer experience officer, will now oversee several critical departments, including the divisions of Customer Experience and Technology, Operations and Urban Planning, Capital Programs, Engineering & Infrastructure, Administrative Services, as well as the Department of Police Services and Emergency Management.

Larry Prescott, who has been closely involved with the planning and development of MARTA’s capital projects, will serve as interim chief capital officer while MARTA conducts a national search for a permanent leader.

Paul Lopes, the chief of Operational and Urban Planning, will now have expanded responsibilities to include oversight of all transit operations, including Bus, Rail, Mobility (paratransit) and the Streetcar.

MARTA didn’t list any related staff departures.

“The way to rebuild public trust in MARTA is by delivering routine excellence every day,” Hunt said. “I believe these organizational changes will strengthen accountability, create space for innovation, and enhance service delivery.”

The changes come a couple of months after a escalator mishap that hurt Beyonce fans leaving her concert. Safety officials ultimately blamed the malfunction on too many fans on the escalator.

Since then, MARTA has taken pains to be more proactive during times of potential high transit use amid pushes from the Atlanta city government.

Hunt listed his vision and near-term goals at a press conference Thursday. He was previously MARTA’s chief legal counsel, and was appointed interim GM/CEO by the Marta Board of Directors in August after the retirement of Collie Greenwood.

