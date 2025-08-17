Atlanta city councilwoman calls for MARTA safety plan

An Atlanta city councilwoman wants action when it comes to safety on MARTA, especially ahead of big events coming to town.

This comes after an incident where an escalator malfunction hurt more than 20 people.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, who is a member of the transportation committee, called on MARTA on Sunday to come before the council with a plan addressing their safety guidelines and protocols.

She said she’s creating a resolution to present at Monday’s city council meeting.

Overstreet said she called for an investigation immediately after the escalator malfunction injured people at the Vine City station, but hasn’t gotten any answers.

She said she wants MARTA to be safe and trusted, especially as Atlanta prepares to host the World Cup next year and the Super Bowl in a few years.

“I think that would bring about the confidence and safety feelings of being very confident of riding MARTA. Ridership is everything for our city. It helps relieve traffic, and it helps make people want to go places because they simply don’t want to drive,” Overstreet said.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers contacted MARTA. A representative said they’re already scheduled to appear before the city council on Sept. 10 and that they’ve already shared their enhanced safety measures with Overstreet.

