Too many Beyoncé fans on MARTA escalator caused mishap, investigation finds

ATLANTA — MARTA is releasing the results of an investigation into what led to an incident where several people were injured after leaving last month’s Beyoncé concert.

Police say nine people were injured after the final Atlanta show of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour, leading to one man breaking his ankle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Body camera video shows the moments hundreds of people started running inside the Vine City MARTA station. People can be seen coming down the escalator quickly before it suddenly stops.

MARTA says the next morning, investigators found several motor belts had been separated from their pulleys.

Investigators now say those belts became dislodged when a high number of people came down the escalator, causing it to speed up and then come to a stop.

RELATED STORIES:

They say the escalator had undergone its regular monthly maintenance less than a week before the incident, and all of the motor belts were in place.

All of the affected pieces have been replaced and gone through several safety checks.

MARTA says the escalator is now back open.

“MARTA, Schindler, and the state routinely inspect all escalators, and perform maintenance, repairs, and cleanings on a regular schedule,” said MARTA Chief Safety & Quality Assurance Officer Ralph McKinney. “These units are safe to use, and we ask customers to follow staff and sign instructions and board them single file.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group