Man injured in stampede after Beyoncé concert says escalator ‘went down like a roller coaster’

ATLANTA — A man injured in the MARTA escalator incident following Monday’s Beyoncé concert said he wants an apology from the transit company.

“Blood was everywhere, earrings, cowboy hats,” Henry Dogan told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Friday.

The videos from the Vine City MARTA Monday night show a crowd of Beyoncé fans running after they heard someone scream.

Another video showed people rushing into the station.

Then, a video showed an all-out free fall down the escalator.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When we got all the way to the ground, the escalator stopped and it jerked everyone forward and then back and when it went back five bodies fell on me and my leg popped,” Dogan explained.

Dogan said his leg broke during the incident.

He said he and his family never saw a stampede, but did see people crowd onto the escalator.

“It went down like a roller coaster,” Dogan explained.

“There was a bunch of scrapes, skin off and marks all over my foot,” Britney Dogan told Washington.

According to MARTA, the escalators meter one person per step. Officials said the escalator overloaded beyond its designed capacity.

“It began to speed up for five to 10 seconds, then stopped as it’s supposed to do in emergencies. But that sudden jerking is what threw people down onto the platform,” explained Chief Customer Experience Officer for MARTA Rhonda Allen.

RELATED STORIES:

Allen said maintenance was just performed on the escalator.

“We’re happy to report that that escalator, actually, had maintenance performed on it, as early as July 10,” Allen added.

The incident remains under investigation, while the Dogans ask for an apology.

“I think it’s heartbreaking to have us go through what we all went through,” Henry Dogan said.

“It went from the best night of our lives to the worst night of our lives,” he added.

MARTA officials said at a recent board meeting that they didn’t have the level of staffing they wanted at each event. They said they are going to take a more aggressive approach to how events are staffed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group