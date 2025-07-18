Body camera video shows the moment stampede broke out after Beyoncé concert

ATLANTA — Body camera video from officers inside a MARTA station shows the sudden change from calm to chaos when a stampede broke out.

MARTA police say nine people were injured after the final Atlanta show of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour on Monday night. One man broke his ankle.

Channel 2 Action News has obtained video from several angles that show the moments hundreds of people started running inside the Vine City MARTA station.

Police say the stampede started after someone saw a bug, screamed and began running, causing others to start running as well.

Video shows a group of people waiting for the train when people come down the escalator.

It was initially reported that the escalator suddenly stopped, causing several people to fall. MARTA has since confirmed that the escalator did not malfunction and was working properly.

The body camera video then shows dozens of people on the ground, many of whom are receiving first aid from those around them.

No serious injuries were reported.

