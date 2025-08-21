MARTA implements new safety measures ahead of big events

ATLANTA — New technology is helping keep MARTA riders safe. The MARTA Police Department showed Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter how it is working to protect riders and improve safety for big events.

MARTA leaders are stressing the importance of safety. Thursday, the MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher shared more about the department’s efforts to crack down on nuisance behavior.

This includes increasing patrols at rail stations, trains and buses to providing 24-hour-a-day monitoring through their real-time crime center.

“We don’t work in a vacuum. We work in neighborhoods and communities through the region. What we have to do is make sure that behavior doesn’t permeate on our system,” Kreher said.

The chief also shared safety measures that they’re working to have in place by the FIFA World Cup, including replacing all of their fare gates, replacing the way you pay for MARTA and building a new MARTA police app to help citizens report crime more easily.

The chief also shared measures they’re taking ahead of the Labor Day holiday, including increasing K-9 and field protective monitoring.

Kreher said they also plan on expanding their camera system and upgrading station information displays.

