Cobb County officer fired, charged with public indecency

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is now in custody and facing charges, including public indecency.

Officer Matthew Clements Abbott is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail and is charged with violation of oath of office, distribution of obscene material and public indecency.

Investigators say the Utah Attorney General’s Office identified Abbott while investigating a separate incident and alerted them. Details on that incident have not been released.

That’s when the police department notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Details on what led up to his charges have not been released.

Abbott has been “relieved from duty,” the police department confirmed.

“The people of Cobb County expect and deserve officers who uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, both on and off duty. The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the values of our department. While the legal process moves forward, the officer has been relieved of duty, and we have initiated our own internal investigation. We will follow the facts, uphold due process, and take the actions necessary to maintain the trust of our community.” — Interim Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell

Additional charges may be filed as the GBI continues investigating.

