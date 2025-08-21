Former lead guitarist of metal band Mastodon dies in Atlanta motorcycle crash

ATLANTA — A deadly motorcycle crash in Atlanta has killed the former lead guitarist of metal band Mastodon.

The motorcyclist who died was 51-year-old William Brent Hinds, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the accident scene around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

Hinds had been riding a Harley Davidson when he was involved in a collision with a BMW SUV, according to APD.

The woman driving the SUV failed to yield while turning left and hit Hinds on his motorcycle, officers said in a statement.

Hinds was a member of Atlanta-based metal band Mastodon until March 2025, when he and the band parted ways.

During his time with Mastodon, Hinds and his former bandmates toured with Metallica, Coheed and Cambria, as well as Slayer, Trivium and Lamb of God, among others.

In the time since his exit from Mastodon, the Atlanta native was working with other bands, including Fiend Without a Face, while supporting other musical projects.

At this time, the investigation remains active. The driver of the BMW has not been identified.

