Woman attacked at MARTA station learns same suspect accused of attempted rape

ATLANTA — A woman injured in an attack at a MARTA station was shocked to learn that her attacker is the same man accused of attempting to rape another woman outside a Target in Buckhead.

The suspect, Torrin Mott, remains in custody without bond.

Bernice Brown, the victim of the MARTA station attack, spoke at a MARTA board meeting, urging for increased security measures.

“I’m the young woman that was attacked at the train station,” Brown said at the meeting.

She became emotional as she addressed the MARTA board of directors, calling for action after surviving a violent attack at the Lenox Station on Sept. 3.

Investigators said Mott attempted to rape another woman outside a Target in Buckhead hour after the attack on Brown.

