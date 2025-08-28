MARTA urges visitors, residents to take the trains, buses during busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — Labor Day Weekend is almost here and that means lots to do, big events and even bigger crowds.

From DragonCon to the Aflac Kickoff Classic to Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival, there’s plenty of reason to go to Atlanta this weekend. So, why not take MARTA?

Officials for the transit agency said the most efficient and safest way to travel for Labor Day events in the city is with MARTA, whether by train or bus.

MARTA said it is providing extra rail services on Saturday and Sunday and will have more staff and police officers to areas with high ridership to help.

While there’s plenty to do this weekend, MARTA officials also said there’s plenty to keep in mind, like rider etiquette.

MARTA said riders should make sure to keep clear of train doors so riders can exit before you get on and to get on escalators one at a time.

Here’s what MARTA said is on the schedule, and where you can go, to get ready to ride:

DragonCon

Thursday, Aug. 28 – Monday, Sept. 1



Downtown Atlanta



Take MARTA to Peachtree Center Station

Aflac Kickoff Classic / Syracuse vs. Tennessee

Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon



Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Take MARTA to GWCC or Vine City Stations

Aflac Kickoff Classic / Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

Sunday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.



Mercedes-Benz Stadium



Take MARTA to GWCC or Vine City Stations

Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival

Saturday, Aug. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 31



Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark



Take MARTA to Inman Park/Reynoldstown or North Avenue Stations

Pure Heat Community Festival

Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon



Piedmont Park



Take MARTA to Midtown Station

Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K

Monday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m.



Peachtree Road (Brookhaven/Chamblee to Buckhead)



Take MARTA to Chamblee, Brookhaven, or Buckhead Stations

