MARTA urges visitors, residents to take the trains, buses during busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — Labor Day Weekend is almost here and that means lots to do, big events and even bigger crowds.
From DragonCon to the Aflac Kickoff Classic to Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival, there’s plenty of reason to go to Atlanta this weekend. So, why not take MARTA?
Officials for the transit agency said the most efficient and safest way to travel for Labor Day events in the city is with MARTA, whether by train or bus.
MARTA said it is providing extra rail services on Saturday and Sunday and will have more staff and police officers to areas with high ridership to help.
While there’s plenty to do this weekend, MARTA officials also said there’s plenty to keep in mind, like rider etiquette.
MARTA said riders should make sure to keep clear of train doors so riders can exit before you get on and to get on escalators one at a time.
Here’s what MARTA said is on the schedule, and where you can go, to get ready to ride:
- DragonCon
- Thursday, Aug. 28 – Monday, Sept. 1
- Downtown Atlanta
- Take MARTA to Peachtree Center Station
- Aflac Kickoff Classic / Syracuse vs. Tennessee
- Saturday, Aug. 30 at noon
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Take MARTA to GWCC or Vine City Stations
- Aflac Kickoff Classic / Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
- Sunday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Take MARTA to GWCC or Vine City Stations
- Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival
- Saturday, Aug. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 31
- Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark
- Take MARTA to Inman Park/Reynoldstown or North Avenue Stations
- Pure Heat Community Festival
- Sunday, Sept. 1 at noon
- Piedmont Park
- Take MARTA to Midtown Station
- Big Peach Sizzler 10K & 5K
- Monday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road (Brookhaven/Chamblee to Buckhead)
- Take MARTA to Chamblee, Brookhaven, or Buckhead Stations
