Atlanta Journal-Constitution to end print edition

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced Thursday it is phasing out its print edition and moving to fully digital by the end of the year.

President and Publisher Andrew Morse said in an AJC interview that it would continue to publish daily journalism on its website, app and through other digital media.

“After 157 years, we did not make this decision lightly; for many of us, reading the paper with our morning coffee is as ingrained in our routine as brushing our teeth or scrambling eggs,” Morse said in a letter to subscribers. “Embracing our digital future means we can focus every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism and delivering it to each of you in the most impactful way.

The final print edition will be Dec. 31. A digital “ePaper” version will continue to be available through the website and app.

Morse said in the letter that the AJC would continue to invest in journalism and remains committed to “essential, factual reporting.”

“Atlanta is one of the most dynamic cities in one of the most consequential states in one of the most unique parts of the country,” he said. “Our community needs a news outlet willing to adapt to a significant moment in history and to write the first draft.

The Atlanta Constitution began in 1868, and The Atlanta Journal was founded in 1883.

The two papers have been under the same owner, Cox Enterprises, since 1950 and were fully merged in 2001, according to the AJC.

