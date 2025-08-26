‘We’re all proud:’ City of Atlanta unveils hundreds of new affordable housing units

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has unveiled a new 200-unit affordable housing development called Bridges at Landrum.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen learned the new development is part of the city’s commitment to creating 20,000 affordable homes by 2030.

“We couldn’t have anything here that wouldn’t make us all proud, because we all live here,” said city councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet.

City leaders say safe, modern, affordable communities are a top priority.

The Bridges community building is named in honor of the late Marty Turpeau, former chairman of the Fulton County Housing Authority.

Dr. Aaron Turpeau Jr., Marty Turpeau’s brother, expressed his pride at the completion of the development.

“We’re all proud and trying to keep a dry eye, but we can’t do it as we see things like this come to fruition,” he said.

Debora Lewis lives in the community and believes that where you live can change your life.

“In [2021], I lost my husband. My daughter and I needed a new place to upbring, a new start. This was our new start, and I tell you, it has been awesome ever since!” she told Petersen.

About 95% of the apartments have already been leased, so there are still a few units available.

