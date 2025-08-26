1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Marietta gas station

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after shots were fired at a Marietta gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

Marietta police say they were called to a Chevron station on Franklin Gateway SE just off Interstate-75 just before 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say two people got into an argument that escalated to gunfire.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he or she ultimately died.

The other person involved in the altercation was taken into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw several police units and the whole gas station and parking lot blocked off with police tape.

Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group