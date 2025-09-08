MARTA suspends streetcar service

ATLANTA — The MARTA streetcar service has been suspended Monday as Georgia Power works on repairs.

The transport agency said the suspension is expected to last between three and four months.

MARTA said it will keep providing transportation to riders along the streetcar route during this repair and upgrade process.

Construction by Georgia Power will be underway between Courtland Street and Peachtree Center Avenue.

The electric company has crews excavating underground electrical lines to repair them and “for safety reasons, streetcars cannot operate alongside open construction areas,” MARTA said.

While the work is underway, MARTA will have shuttle vans wrapped to look like the streetcar that will provide transportation on the streetcar route.

MARTA said it will also use the closure period to preform additional maintenance, including:

Track maintenance

Tree trimming

Station refurbishment

Signage and vehicle updates

Deep cleaning along the route

