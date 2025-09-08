Family of man murdered in DeKalb County pleads for information about shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 26-year-old Jaden Williams is pleading for help after their loved one was gunned down in DeKalb County.

It happened last Saturday night, around 7 p.m., outside the Linecrest Food Mart on Linecrest Road in Ellenwood.

Williams’ mother, Stephanie Williams, broke down on the ground where her son took his last breath.

“This was not fair for his daughter, his wife, his brothers, and it definitely wasn’t fair to me,” she said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. In it, you see multiple people standing next to Williams behind an SUV when the shooter, inside a car, opened fire.

Violence interrupter LA Pink said this murder hits close to home because she watched Williams grow up.

“Watching him graduate, moving in, getting furniture for his first place, so to see this come to this day, it’s devastating,” Pink told Channel 2’s Cory James.

She also said she wants people to “put down the guns and stop the violence.”

Stephanie said that her son was an organ donor, and his organs are going to eight people.

“That makes me extremely happy because I still have a piece of him here,” she said.

DeKalb County Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Anonymous tips can go through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” and your tip to #847411.

Williams’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs

