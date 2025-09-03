MARTA touts crowd-control and escalator-safety measures amid busy Labor Day weekend

ATLANTA — MARTA said it successfully transported about 423,040 passengers over Labor Day weekend to ensure smooth travel to major events across Atlanta, including Dragon Con, the Aflac Kickoff Classic and the Atlanta Hip Hop Day Festival.

The transit authority said its enhanced escalator and crowd control measures at high-traffic locations used barricades and signage to maintain steady passenger flow.

The measures come after nine people were hurt in an escalator mishap after the final Atlanta show of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour in July. The escalator malfunction was blamed on too many people on the escalator at the same time.

Labor Day MARTA MARTA had crowd control personnel in place to keep the escalators from becoming overcrowded during a busy Labor Day weekend. (Source: Courtesy MARTA)

Third-party teams were stationed to monitor and assist with escalator and elevator operations.

MARTA also implemented crowd control measures and deployed Load and Go teams to assist with train boarding and prevent platform overcrowding. It also provided enhanced rail service and additional shuttle trains to deal with the influx.

MARTA’s police reported no major incidents during the weekend, with most calls related to medical assistance. MARTA contracted with EMS providers to station medical support at key locations.

“This Labor Day weekend demonstrated MARTA at its very best by moving 423,040 customers safely and efficiently while delivering an excellent customer experience,” said MARTA interim general manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt.

The MARTA Police Department implemented enhanced safety measures, including drone surveillance and a mobile command unit, to ensure passenger security. Officers, including K-9 units and field protective specialists, patrolled stations, trains, buses, and parking facilities.

MARTA said it also deployed 277 transit ambassadors this weekend to provide directions, answer questions and help riders.

