Atlanta City Council specifies what safety updates it expects from MARTA next month

ATLANTA — MARTA officials will appear before the Atlanta City Council on Sept. 10 to lay out their plans for enhanced safety measures, and now councilmembers have specified what they expect to hear during that briefing.

At least nine people were injured when an escalator at the Vine City Station malfunctioned on July 14 after a Beyoncé concert at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

During a meeting on Wednesday, councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution, detailing the information they expect to hear from MARTA officials, including a history of escalator inspection and maintenance, the cause of the malfunction at the Vine City Station, MARTA’s crowd safety and control measures, a system-wide risk analysis, and statistics on violent crime on MARTA’s properties over the last five years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta will host the FIFA World Cup next year, the Super Bowl in 2028, and the NCAA Final Four in 2031.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the council highlighted that MARTA launched a $40 million modernization program in 2015 aimed at upgrading its escalators and elevators.

The council said that the program remains incomplete and its progress is unclear.

Earlier this month, councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet said she called for an investigation after the escalator malfunction, but hadn’t gotten any answers.

MARTA officials responded that they were already scheduled to appear before the city council on Sept. 10 and that they had already shared their enhanced safety measures with Overstreet.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group