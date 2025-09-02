Labor Day Weekend brought huge economic boost to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — This Labor Day Weekend gave the city of Atlanta a big economic boost.

More than 100,000 people packed hotel rooms and restaurants thanks to the College Football Kickoff, Dragon Con, a Chris Brown concert, and Atlanta Black Pride.

The weekend was about as big as you can get outside of a championship game or a Super Bowl, and the more people that come in, the more money for local businesses.

For business owner Amir Rahiny, Labor Day Weekend is like Christmas.

“Yeah, yeah, more than, better than that. It’s happier, joyful, you know?” Rahiny told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna. “Whoo! You know, that’s the word. We don’t sleep.”

Rahiny is far from alone, as many hotels and businesses were packed.

“One of the great things about Atlanta is we have a ton of bandwidth,” GSU professor Kyle Townsend said. “We can host all of these different events in different parts of the city.”

Townsend said all those people spend a whole lot of money. In fact, he estimates metro Atlanta will see around 100 million in economic impact from this weekend, helping boost Georgia businesses.

“When you have that many people in the city, it touches so many of the businesses that service hospitality,” William Pate, President and CEO of Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

As many of the visitors leave the city, Atlanta is continuing to build, developing areas like The Gulch into a massive mixed-use development so they can handle more events, more people, and more money in the future.

While Labor Day Weekend is huge, they expect next year’s World Cup to be much bigger as it will take place over several weeks and bring in international visitors.

