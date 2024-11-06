Marjorie Taylor Greene wins third term to U.S. House of Representatives

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene has won a third term in Congress. Greene, 50, represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Democrat Shawn Harris, 40, of Rockmart, won a runoff in June to face Greene for the spot.

Greene’s district stretches from suburban Atlanta into the state’s heavily Republican northwest corner.

The congresswoman has been one of the most outspoken in Congress, with her opponent referring to her as “the most toxic member of Congress.”

Throughout her most recent campaign, Greene largely ignored local issues in her campaign, focusing on her support for former President Donald Trump and opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden.

She has been a staunch supporter of Trump, even garnering a prominent speaking spot at the Republican National Convention this year where she went after Democrats on the economy, the border, and even Transgender issues.

In May, Greene made comments about Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s appearance, which started a heated exchange during a late-night hearing. Crocket also won reelection Tuesday night.

In August, Greene was among several lawmakers who went after an Olympic boxer who won gold, who was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test.

Though the boxer is not transgender, Greene alluded to as much in a post on X and has been an outspoken critic of the trans community.









