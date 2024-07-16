Marjorie Taylor Greens goes after Dems on economy, the border and Transgender issues in RNC speech

ATLANTA — As the Republican National Convention got underway Monday, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was among the speakers during the evening session of the convention.

It capped off a day where the RNC officially nominated Donald Trump as their nominee for president, and Trump also announced that Sen. JD Vance from Ohio was his pick for Vice President.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, spoke for about five minutes and went after Democrats on the economy, the border, and even Transgender issues.

“For far too long the establishment in Washington has sold us out. They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday. And let me state this clearly, there are only two genders. And we’re made in God’s image. And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth ever,” Greene said.

Greene said Democrats have allowed “millions of illegal aliens to pour” into the country “driving up the cost of housing and healthcare, while slashing American wages and eliminating jobs.”

RELATED STORIES:

“They claim that our economy is thriving yet hundreds of thousands of American-born workers lost their jobs these past few years. The Democrats’ economy is of, by, and for illegal aliens,” Greene said.

She also laid the country’s drug epidemic at the feet of the Dems.

Our open borders have also unleashed the worst drug crisis in American history. Yet while hundreds of thousands of Americans are suffering, the Democrats spent over $175 billion, your tax dollars, to secure Ukraine’s borders. But they tell us the border wall is too expensive?

Greene called Trump “the leader America deserves.”

She also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed in the assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend.

“Corey embodied the spirit of America First. He displayed the ultimate show of love when he shielded his wife and daughter, sacrificing his own life. He reminded America about what we must be: a people who will do whatever it takes to defend the people and the nation that we love,” Greene said. “We will honor Corey’s memory by building the country he wanted. The country he wanted for his children. And a government worthy of the American people.”

Greene ended her speech, by saying Trump was going to bring the country brighter days ahead.

“Donald Trump has, and he will make America successful again. He will make us wealthy again. And as God as my witness, he will finally give us the country we deserve,” Greene said.

In a statement from the Democratic Party of Georgia, it said:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speech tonight — where she mercilessly attacked people she doesn’t like — showed the country what Georgians already know: she cannot be taken seriously,” DPG Executive Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye said. “At a time when Georgia Democrats called for unity in the wake of an attempted assassination of a former president, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks at the RNC show she’s determined to sow discord and division in our country.”

RELATED NEWS:

Trump VP pick JD Vance expected to speak on first night RNC Vance is a Marine Corps veteran, a graduate of Yale Law School, and the author of the best-selling novel “Hillbilly Elegy.”

©2024 Cox Media Group