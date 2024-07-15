Trump VP pick JD Vance expected to speak on first night RNC

ATLANTA — Former president Donald Trump’s new running mate is expected to speak at the republican national convention Monday night.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot is in Milwaukee for the convention where Trump officially became the Republican party’s official nominee for president.

Trump announced that Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his pick for vice president.

Vance is a Marine Corps veteran, a graduate of Yale Law School, and the author of the best-selling novel “Hillbilly Elegy.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“After lengthy deliberation and thought and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance”

Trump passed over other notables including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

There are reports that Trump himself could make an appearance during the evening session Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured and one man died, was not far from delegates’ minds as they celebrated - a stark contrast to the anger and anxiety that had marked the previous few days. Some delegates chanted “fight, fight, fight” — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

“We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump after what took place on Saturday,” said New Jersey state Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his state’s 12 delegates for Trump.

Wyoming delegate Sheryl Foland was among those who adopted the “fight” chant after seeing Trump survive Saturday in what she called “monumental photos and video.”

“We knew then we were going to adopt that as our chant,” added Foland, a child trauma mental health counselor. “Not just because we wanted him to fight, and that God was fighting for him. We thought, isn’t it our job to accept that challenge and fight for our country?”

“It’s bigger than Trump,” Foland said. “It’s a mantra for our country.”

Trump’s campaign chiefs had designed the convention to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of color.

With the shooting, however, the Democrats’ turmoil after the debate, the GOP’s potential governing agenda and even Trump’s criminal convictions became secondary to concerns about political violence and the country’s stability. Trump and his allies will make their case during their four-day convention in Milwaukee unquestionably united and motivated in the wake of the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

RELATED NEWS:

President Biden, former President Trump campaigns talk new safety precautions

©2024 Cox Media Group