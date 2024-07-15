RNC 2024: What to know about the Republican convention that starts today

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The 2024 Republican National Convention begins Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump will accept the GOP presidential nomination.

Trump arrived in Wisconsin on Sunday night after he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The shooting killed attendee Corey Comperatore and injured two other attendees. The Secret Service shot and killed the suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The Secret Service said there are no operational changes for the Republican National Convention, The Associated Press reported. The agency said it feels “confident in the security plans” a day after the gunman nearly assassinated the former president.

Here’s what else to know about the 2024 Republican National Convention.

When is the RNC?

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee. Most of the scheduled events will take place at the Milwaukee Bucks arena Fiserve Forum along with the Baird Center and Panther Arena.

Each day of the convention will have a theme centered around Trump’s Make American Great Again slogan:

Monday: “Make America Wealthy Once Again”

Tuesday: “Make America Safe Once Again”

Wednesday: “Make America Strong Once Again”

Thursday: “Make America Great Once Again.”

How can you watch the RNC?

When will Trump speak?

The RNC hasn’t announced a full schedule of who is speaking and when.

Typically at the conventions, the running mate for Vice President will address the delegates. As of Monday morning, Trump has not named his pick. Trump will deliver his address to accept the GOP nomination on the last night of the convention.

Who is attending from Georgia?

About 2,400 delegates will formally vote on the ticket for Trump and his running mate. Of those delegates, 59 are from Georgia.

DeKalb County GOP Chair Marci McCarthy told spoke to Channel 2 Action News about security around the convention.

“We have to have clear bags and then there are multiple layers – you have to show your credentials,” McCarthy said. “I just want to commend law enforcement across the board – we feel safe here in Milwaukee and it’s going to be an amazing week.”

The City of Sandy Springs sent eight police officers and one firefighter to help the city of Milwaukee.

“They are going up as part of the quick response force,” Sgt. Millholland said.

“The assets will remain the same – the support will remain the same – we are up there to support Milwaukee pd and if any issues come up with public order – we’ll be there to assist

When is the Democratic National Convention?

The Democratic Party will hold its convention in Chicago from Aug. 19-22. Atlanta had been in the running to host the DNC before it was awarded to Chicago.

ABC News contributed to this report.

