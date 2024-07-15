Faith leaders in metro Atlanta speak out after the attempted assassination of former president Trump

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News heard from faith leaders in metro Atlanta after the attempted assassination of former President Trump over the weekend.

As worshippers filled the pews across metro Atlanta Sunday, leaders and pastors couldn’t let Saturday’s violence go unmentioned.

Many addressed the events from the pulpit.

“We are spiraling down in our moral core that we believe that violence is an option,” said Pastor Jamal Bryant with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. “Violence begets violence and as children of the Most High God who is the prince of peace, it is our responsibility to call for peace to happen.”

After Saturday’s shooting, Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of the Hillels of Georgia says there is a need to focus on humanity.

“The basic tenant of what Judaism really stands for and really world religion is every human being is created in God’s image and when we go back to that and we are able to look into somebody else’s eyes and say I see you, I hear you, you’re a human being,” said Sernovitz.

Each faith leader reminded their members of the text they cite week after week.

“Jesus died for all of us even for the people we don’t agree with amen, that is the mark of who we are as a believer,” said Bryant.

“I may not agree with everything you’re saying I may not have anything to agree with you on I at least see your humanity and we’ve lost that,” said Sernovitz.

Both Rabbi Sernovitz and Pastor Bryant warned of political debates that escalate to conflict or violence.

President Joe Biden speaks on recent events from Oval Office

