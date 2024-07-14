People report woman screaming, gunshots. Deputies find her dead in her driveway

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after she was found in her driveway shot to death, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a phone call just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon to a call of a woman screaming and gunshots fired on Griffin Mountain Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying in the driveway, dead.

Officials say a suspect in connection with the shooting is currently in custody at the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next to kin.

RCSO officials say their investigation is ongoing.

