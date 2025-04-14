‘Boston Public,’ ‘Dazed and Confused’ actor Nicky Katt dies

A child actor who transitioned to adult roles has died at the age of 54.

Nicky Katt’s death was confirmed by his lawyer, but no details were given.

Katt was born in South Dakota in 1970. His first roles were in the 1980s in such shows and films as “Fantasy Island,” “Underground Aces,” “CHIPs” and “Gremlins.”

He appeared as bully Clint Bruno in “Dazed and Confused.” The film helped make Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck and Parker Posey household names.

Katt also played Harry Senate, a teacher on “Boston Public” who fired blanks during class to get his students’ attention.

Director Steven Soderbergh called Katt’s performances “dangerously out of control,” but the actor rigorously prepared for them. Soderbergh cast Katt as a hitman in one of his films.

“He’s absolutely fearless. No idea is too outrageous. He’ll try anything,” he said of Katt.

The Los Angeles Times said Katt “developed a reputation for taking on roles that required him to play unsavory types.”

His final role was in an episode of the Hulu comedy “Casual.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group