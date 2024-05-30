Greene says Dems need to go after people on ‘Epstein list’ instead of Trump. It’s not going well

ATLANTA — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it no secret that she blames Democrats for former President Donald Trump’s legal issues as he awaits the verdict in the New York City hush money trail that centers around payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In a post made Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene said the “same demented democrats that are abusing our justice systems to try to make Pres Trump a ‘felon’ refuse to prosecute Epstein’s client list.”

The reaction is likely not what Greene was expecting.

Since the late billionaire’s transgressions were brought to light, Trump has been an ever-present figure in that case.

Mar-a-Lago, the former commander-in-chief’s private-club-turned-southern-White-House in Palm Beach, was the backdrop for Epstein’s introduction to one of his dozens of teenage victims, according to court records.

In a short-lived lawsuit that Trump decried as “categorically false,” a California woman sued Trump and Epstein in federal court in New York City, claiming the two business tycoons raped her when she was 13 years old.

In January, hundreds of pages of documents related to a lawsuit involving Epstein were released.

The documents provided some more context to Epstein’s relationships he had over the years. The list of powerful men he had ties with includes former presidents Bill Clinton, Trump and Prince Andrew. Though they are named in the report, it does not mean that they are guilty of any wrongdoing.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused and exploited dozens of girls between 2002 and 2005.

In 2021, a jury convicted Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, of helping to recruit young girls for sexual abuse. She was sentenced last summer to serve 20 years in prison.

Greene’s post had at least 1,500 comments, many of which pointed out that Trump was on the list.

