Prosecutors ask judge for gag order in Trump classified documents case

Prosecutors with the special counsel’s office are asking a federal judge in Florida to place a gag order on former President Donald Trump.

The gag order would limit Trump’s ability to make a comment about the law enforcement who searched his Mar-a-Lago resort in Aug. 2022, according to CNN. The request was made to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

The request comes after Trump made a claim earlier this week that FBI agents were “authorized to shoot me” and were “locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger,” according to The Associated Press.

It was in reference to a court document disclosure where the FBI followed its standard use-of-force policy, the AP reported. This police does not allow the use of deadly force unless they have a reasonable belief that the “subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.” It is something that is followed on a routine basis.

The search was reportedly done with Trump as well as his family were not at the Mar-a-Lago resort and had been done with the knowledge of the Secret Service, the AP reported. With that, no force was used in any way.

On May 7, Cannon postponed the classified documents trial in Florida indefinitely.

Judge Aileen Cannon cited significant issues around classified evidence that would need to be resolved before the federal criminal case goes to a jury, The Washington Post reported.

Cannon, in an order issued on Tuesday, canceled a May 20 trial date, CNN reported. She did not set a new date.

The judge wrote that it “would be imprudent” to finalize a trial date “at this juncture,” according to CNBC.

Prosecutors urged Cannon to pick a date in early July, the Post reported.

