Local grocery store to open in Grant Park near Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — A local grocery store is opening up in Grant Park, a short distance away from Zoo Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta announced Friday that Savi Provisions will open a location at the Grant Park Gateway Project on Boulevard.

Savi Provisions has several metro Atlanta locations including one in Midtown and another at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“This is a fitting combination of beautifying one of our most historic neighborhoods with a locally sourced, community-centered grocer,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The grocery store, founded in Atlanta in 2009, works with local farmers, vineyards, and distilleries.

“I am excited to welcome Savi Provisions to the Grant Park Gateway. The goal of this project is to maximize the fresh and convenient options available to the neighborhood while building on the vibrancy and historical nature of the community,” Councilmember Jason Winston said about the project.

The mixed-use development project was completed in 2021 and the goal was to create a community-focused space, according to the release.

It is unclear when the store will officially open.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect arrested for gunning down 20-year-old inside Family Dollar in Clayton County Moments after Lem Johnson IV's mom dropped him off at a Family Dollar, someone walked inside and killed him.

©2024 Cox Media Group