$20,000 reward being offered for safe return of missing 12-year-old Hall County girl

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been more than a week since anyone has seen 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a large reward for the missing girl to be returned home safely.

Anonymous citizens are offering $20,000 as a reward in her disappearance.

“We hope this reward money prompts someone who knows something about Maria’s whereabouts to come forward,” said Sheriff Gerald Couch. “Our investigators and investigative partners are following every lead they get, but so far, none of those leads have led us to Maria.”

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released many details about what led up to her disappearance, but investigators say she was last seen at her home near Atlanta Highway and West Side Drive on Wednesday, May 29.

They say there is no evidence that she was abducted, taken against her will or that there was any foul play.

Gomez-Perez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing between 100 to 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-536-8812.

