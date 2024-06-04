Hall County community comes together to help find 12-year-old who disappeared from her home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More people are joining the search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Hall County.

Concern has been growing for 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez five days after her disappearance in Hall County.

“I feel like there’s more we can do about it,” Edward Andrade told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Andrade is the president of the Ambitions Car Club in Hall County and says as a parent he couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

He was part of a group of dozens of family, friends, teachers, and community members Sunday who made signs and knocked on doors near Atlanta Highway.

“About 30 of us, we walked the streets, we had flyers, we passed out flyers,” Andrade said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released many details about what happened last Wednesday. Investigators say she was last seen at her home that day near Atlanta Highway and West Side Drive.

Deputies say there are no signs of foul play but the community still has concerns for the young girl.

“We’re just worried maybe she’s out of state, possibly now, there’s no telling,” Andrade said.

With few details and plenty of determination, Andrade says his biggest focus is finding her safe.

“We’re just trying to do our part as a club, as a community,” Andrade said. “We can’t give up.”

