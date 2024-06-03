Man jumps into Georgia lake to get away from deputies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man was arrested after he allegedly jumped into a lake to escape police.

It happened early last month near Floyd Springs Road in Armuchee, Georgia.

Floyd County deputies said Ray Ellis Carver Jr., grabbed a woman by her shirt, scaring her.

Authorities said Carver then willfully jumped into a lake to get away from deputies.

Carver was facing a felony aggravated stalking charge because he violated a condition of his bond to have no contact with the victim.

He’s now charged with obstruction for jumping into the lake and simply battery.

Carver was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

