A Georgia school district is banning the use of cell phones by students

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school district recently announced it would ban the use of cell phones for students beginning next school year.

Liberty County Schools approved a new code of conduct this week, which will require cell phones to remain locked inside pouches throughout the day, according to WJCL.

At the end of the day, cell phones can be unlocked by magnetic devices which will be put at different exits across the schools, according to WJCL.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This rule will apply to middle and high school students in the district.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the district to learn more about this rule change.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Sold-out Megan Thee Stallion concert canceled for second night, no word on rescheduling She was scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday, but couldn't after water main breaks in the area.

©2024 Cox Media Group